Growing on YouTube is tough. With millions of videos uploaded daily, even high-quality content often stalls without strong social proof, which is why many creators buy subscribers and likes to boost credibility and engagement.

Finding a truly trustworthy provider is the real challenge.

I tested dozens of services, rigorously evaluating quality, retention, pricing, support, security, and reputation. While most failed to meet basic standards, a select few stood out.

This guide highlights the 4 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers and likes in 2026, chosen for their reliability and transparency.

Quick Answer: YouViews is my top pick for its competitive pricing, gradual delivery, and reliable support. Twicsy, Media Mister, and Views4You are also excellent, dependable alternatives.

Best Overall for Buying YouTube Subscribers & Likes

Editor’s Choice

Best Overall

Best Value

YouViews is my top recommendation for YouTube channel growth. After evaluating dozens of providers, it stands out for balancing affordability, delivery quality, and excellent customer support. Whether for new channels or established brands, YouViews simplifies the process, making it the safest and most reliable option for building social proof.

Pros

Excellent value for money

Affordable pricing across subscriber and like packages

Secure checkout process

No YouTube password required

Gradual delivery available for a more natural growth pattern

High subscriber retention compared to many competitors

Fast order processing

Responsive customer support

User-friendly website

Wide range of YouTube growth services

Cons

No free trial for subscribers

Delivery times may vary during periods of high demand

Subscriber Quality

Subscriber quality is one of the biggest factors separating reputable providers from low-quality services.

While no company can control how individual accounts behave after delivery, YouViews emphasizes higher-retention subscribers and gradual fulfillment. That approach creates a growth pattern that looks more natural than services delivering thousands of subscribers within minutes.

For creators concerned about maintaining credibility, gradual delivery is almost always preferable to sudden spikes.

Like Quality

Buying YouTube likes works best when it supports genuine audience activity.

A healthy number of likes can increase the perceived popularity of a video, making new visitors more likely to watch, engage, and subscribe. YouViews offers like packages that can complement subscriber campaigns without creating obviously artificial engagement patterns.

I generally recommend pairing moderate subscriber growth with proportional likes instead of purchasing large quantities of either service on their own.

Delivery Speed

Delivery begins after your order has been processed.

Depending on package size, fulfillment can start quickly while still maintaining a gradual delivery schedule. Smaller packages usually complete sooner, while larger campaigns naturally require more time.

Although some competing providers advertise instant delivery, I actually see gradual fulfillment as a benefit. A slower, more consistent increase often appears more natural and reduces the risk of unusual activity patterns.

Pricing

One of YouViews’ strongest advantages is its pricing.

The platform manages to stay affordable without sacrificing the features that matter most, including customer support, delivery reliability, and account security.

Rather than choosing the cheapest package available online, I recommend focusing on overall value. Saving a few dollars isn’t worthwhile if the provider delivers poor-quality subscribers or offers no assistance when problems arise.

For creators on a budget, YouViews strikes a good balance between affordability and reliability.

Ordering Process

The ordering experience is refreshingly simple.

The process typically involves:

Selecting the service. Choosing your preferred package. Entering your YouTube channel or video URL. Completing secure payment. Waiting for delivery to begin.

No account login or password is required, which significantly reduces security concerns.

For first-time buyers, this straightforward checkout process removes much of the uncertainty associated with purchasing YouTube growth services.

Customer Support

Customer support is often overlooked in comparison articles, but it becomes extremely important if an order is delayed or you have questions before purchasing.

YouViews provides responsive support through its website, making it relatively easy to reach someone when assistance is needed.

During my evaluation, the platform stood out for offering clear communication and realistic expectations rather than relying on automated responses filled with vague promises.

Refund Policy

Before buying from any provider, I always recommend reviewing its refund policy.

YouViews maintains clear policies regarding eligible refunds and order issues, helping customers understand what happens if delivery cannot be completed as expected.

Transparent refund policies are another indicator that a provider takes customer satisfaction seriously.

Safety

One of the questions I hear most often is whether buying YouTube subscribers is safe.

No provider can eliminate all risk because purchased engagement exists within YouTube’s broader policies. However, choosing a reputable company significantly reduces unnecessary risks.

I consider YouViews one of the safer options because it:

Never asks for your password

Uses secure checkout

Offers gradual delivery

Avoids unrealistic promises

Provides customer support when needed

Even so, I always encourage creators to treat purchased subscribers as one part of a broader YouTube marketing strategy rather than a substitute for quality content.

Who Should Choose YouViews?

YouViews is particularly well suited for:

New YouTube creators building initial credibility

Small businesses promoting products or services

Content creators launching new channels

Brands looking to strengthen social proof

Influencers seeking balanced engagement growth

Agencies managing multiple YouTube channels

It works equally well for small starter campaigns and larger promotional efforts.

2. Twicsy (9.6/10)

Best for Premium-Quality YouTube Engagement

If quality is your priority over the lowest price, Twicsy is a top-tier alternative to YouViews.

Twicsy focuses on organic-looking growth through gradual delivery and high subscriber retention. While slightly more expensive, the platform delivers excellent value through consistent service and reliability.

The ordering process is intuitive and efficient. The website is clean, packages are clearly defined, and checkout takes only minutes.

Safety is paramount; Twicsy never requires your YouTube password, maintaining standard security protocols for all orders.

Pros

High-quality subscriber packages

Gradual delivery for more natural growth

Secure checkout

No password required

Clean and beginner-friendly website

Responsive customer support

Competitive retention rates

Wide selection of YouTube engagement services

Cons

Slightly more expensive than some competitors

Fewer customization options than Media Mister

Subscriber Quality

Twicsy prioritizes high-retention subscribers over volume, ensuring growth appears natural and sustainable.

Like Quality

Designed to scale proportionally with your subscribers, these like packages help maintain a natural engagement ratio.

Delivery Speed

Twicsy balances speed with safety, using staggered delivery to avoid aggressive spikes while ensuring timely fulfillment.

Pricing

While not the cheapest, Twicsy justifies its cost through premium retention, reliable support, and robust account security.

Ordering Process

The process is streamlined: select your service, choose a package, enter your URL, and complete checkout—no passwords required.

Customer Support

Twicsy offers dependable, responsive support through multiple channels for inquiries and order guidance.

Refund Policy

Twicsy maintains clear refund terms for delivery issues, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and user satisfaction.

Safety

Twicsy enforces strict safety standards, including secure payments, password-free ordering, and responsible delivery speeds.

3. Media Mister (9.4/10)

Best for Custom Packages and Targeted Delivery

Media Mister is a veteran in the industry, offering an unparalleled range of social media services.

Its YouTube packages are highly flexible, allowing for targeted growth from specific regions and customized delivery schedules. While it doesn't top the overall ranking, it is the best option for those seeking specific campaign customization.

Media Mister remains the most feature-rich choice for creators who want granular control over their growth metrics.

Pros

Long-established reputation

Wide variety of YouTube services

Gradual and drip-feed delivery options

Country targeting available for selected services

Secure checkout

No password required

Good customer support

Cons

Higher pricing than many competitors

Website can feel overwhelming for first-time users

Delivery may take longer for highly customized orders

Subscriber and Like Quality

Media Mister uses a slow-drip approach to ensure growth looks organic. This stability reduces risk and supports long-term retention.

Pricing

Prices are higher, reflecting the advanced regional targeting and custom scheduling options available for complex campaigns.

Safety

Media Mister maintains strong safety protocols, including password-free ordering and secure data handling for all transactions.

4. Views4You (9.2/10)

Best Budget-Friendly Option for YouTube Growth

Views4You is a reliable, affordable entry point for buying YouTube subscribers and likes.

It balances budget-friendly pricing with dependable delivery, making it ideal for new creators or those with limited marketing funds.

Simplicity is the platform's strength. The streamlined ordering process and clear package options make it accessible for first-time buyers.

Though ranked fourth, Views4You is a high-quality service that delivers solid value without the complexity or cost of its competitors.

Pros

Affordable pricing

Beginner-friendly website

Fast order processing

Secure checkout

No YouTube password required

Good range of YouTube growth services

Responsive customer support

Cons

Fewer advanced delivery options than some competitors

Retention may vary depending on package size

Less customization than Media Mister

Subscriber Quality

Views4You provides high-retention subscribers to build initial credibility, using steady fulfillment to keep growth looking natural.

Like Quality

Like packages scale with your subscriber count, helping to boost perceived popularity and encourage further organic engagement.

Delivery Speed

Orders process quickly but utilize balanced delivery speeds to avoid spikes and protect channel integrity.

Pricing

Views4You leads in affordability, offering a cost-effective balance of quality and security for creators on a budget.

Ordering Process

The checkout process is straightforward: choose your package, enter your URL, and complete payment without password requirements.

Customer Support

The team is responsive and effective at resolving questions or assisting new users with their orders.

Refund Policy

Clear refund terms regarding delivery issues provide essential peace of mind for first-time buyers.

Safety

Safety is ensured through secure payments, password-free ordering, and measured delivery speeds to protect your channel.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Choosing the right provider depends on your priorities. Some creators want the best overall value, while others are looking for premium quality, advanced customization, or the lowest possible price.

Here’s how the four providers compare across the factors that matter most.

Feature YouViews Twicsy Media Mister Views4You Overall Rating 9.9/10 9.6/10 9.4/10 9.2/10 Best For Overall Value Premium Quality Custom Campaigns Budget Buyers Pricing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Subscriber Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Like Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Delivery Speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Gradual Delivery Yes Yes Yes Yes Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Refund Policy Yes Yes Yes Yes Password Required No No No No Ease of Ordering ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How I Chose the Best YouTube Growth Services

Not every company selling YouTube subscribers deserves a recommendation. I evaluated each provider based on the factors that matter most to creators, including subscriber quality, delivery speed, account security, customer support, pricing, and overall reputation.

The companies ranked highest because they offer more natural-looking growth, gradual delivery, transparent practices, responsive support, and good value for money. The rankings below reflect these criteria, making it easier to choose the best service for your YouTube growth goals.

Not every company selling YouTube subscribers deserves a recommendation. During my research, I found many providers that offered suspiciously low prices, unrealistic promises, poor customer support, or little transparency about how their services worked

Final Verdict

Finding the best YouTube growth service is about balancing reliability, account safety, and value. After evaluating dozens of providers, these four consistently delivered the best results:

YouViews (Best Overall): Offers the best balance of affordability, secure gradual delivery, and responsive support.

Offers the best balance of affordability, secure gradual delivery, and responsive support. Twicsy (Best for Quality): Ideal for creators prioritizing premium engagement and long-term retention.

Ideal for creators prioritizing premium engagement and long-term retention. Media Mister (Best for Customization): A trusted veteran offering flexible, targeted campaigns.

A trusted veteran offering flexible, targeted campaigns. Views4You (Best Value): An excellent, budget-friendly entry point for new creators.

Regardless of your choice, remember that purchased engagement should only supplement, never replace, a content strategy built on quality, consistency, and organic audience interaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is buying YouTube subscribers legal?

Yes. Buying YouTube subscribers is legal in most countries. However, you should understand that YouTube discourages artificial engagement that attempts to manipulate platform metrics, so it’s important to use reputable providers and maintain realistic expectations.

Can YouTube ban my account for buying subscribers?

Account suspensions are uncommon when creators use reputable services responsibly. The biggest risks usually come from low-quality providers that rely on bots or unrealistic delivery methods.

Are paid YouTube subscribers real?

It depends on the provider. Reputable companies focus on delivering higher-quality subscribers with better retention, while low-quality services may rely on fake or inactive accounts.

How long do purchased subscribers stay?

Retention varies by provider. Higher-quality services generally deliver better long-term retention, although no company can guarantee that every subscriber will remain permanently.

Should I buy YouTube subscribers or views first?

A balanced campaign often works best. Combining subscribers with views and likes creates a more natural engagement profile than focusing on a single metric.

Are YouTube likes worth buying?

They can be, especially when used to strengthen social proof. Likes should complement genuine audience engagement rather than replace it.

Can buying subscribers help my channel grow organically?

Purchased subscribers alone won’t guarantee organic growth. However, stronger social proof may encourage more people to engage with your content if your videos provide real value.

What is the safest site to buy YouTube subscribers?

Based on my evaluation, YouViews offers the strongest combination of security, gradual delivery, transparent policies, customer support, and overall value.

Do I need to share my YouTube password?

No. Reputable providers only require your channel or video URL. You should never share your password with a YouTube growth service.

Which provider offers the best value?

YouViews provides the best overall value by balancing affordability, subscriber quality, retention, delivery speed, and customer support.

Can I buy YouTube likes without buying subscribers?

Yes. Most providers let you purchase likes independently. This can be useful if you want to increase engagement on individual videos rather than grow your overall subscriber count.

Will buying YouTube subscribers guarantee monetization?

No. YouTube monetization depends on meeting eligibility requirements and following the platform’s policies. Purchased subscribers alone do not guarantee acceptance into the YouTube Partner Program.