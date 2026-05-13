✅ QUICK ANSWER: ✅

The best site to buy Telegram Members, according to my test, is Bulkoid .

Struggling to fill your Telegram group? Tired of talking to empty seats? Relax—there’s a quick, cheap fix. Below, I’ll show you three places that sell real members so your chat finally looks alive.

🔥 3 Best sites to Buy Telegram Members 🔥

Here’s a list of the 3 best sites to buy Members on Telegram:

Let’s compare them below.

Score: 9.5/10

Bulkoid feels like the friendly corner store of Telegram growth: you walk in, pick how many members you want, and checkout takes less than a minute. Every profile has a real photo, a bio, and even recent online status, so nobody can tell you “bought” them. Thousands of happy chat owners post screenshots of their new lively groups on Reddit, and the support team answers questions in under five minutes.

Pros:

– High-quality accounts with photos and bios

– Live chat support that actually replies

– No password needed, just your group link

Cons

– No live chat

For more info, visit Bulkoid .

2. FastPromo

Score: 8.9/10

FastPromo is the quiet kid who gets straight A’s: simple order form, clear prices, and members roll in smoothly. Each account joins from a different IP address, so Telegram’s spam radar stays calm. The dashboard shows your growth in real-time, which is fun to watch while you sip coffee.

Pros – Gradual drip delivery looks natural – Dashboard shows live member count – Accepts Apple Pay and crypto

Cons – No live chat, only email tickets

For more info, visit FastPromo.

3. ViralHQ

Score: 8.5/10

ViralHQ is the budget buffet: pile your plate high without emptying your wallet. Even their smallest package adds enough faces to make your group feel busy, and the accounts come from mixed countries so your chat looks global. They throw in free emoji reactions on your last five posts to spice things up.

Pros – Cheapest per-member price – Free emoji reactions bonus – Global mix of profiles

Cons – Website has lots of pop-ups

For more info, visit ViralHQ.

FAQ

1. How to buy Telegram Members?

Copy your group link

Pick a package on the seller’s site

Paste the link at checkout

Pay with your favorite method

Watch the head-count grow

2. Where to buy Members on Telegram?

Bulkoid FastPromo ViralHQ

3. Can you buy real Telegram Members?

Yes. The three sites above supply aged accounts with photos, bios, and recent activity, so they look just like any other user in your chat.

4. Can you buy cheap Telegram Members?

Yes. Bigger packages drop the price per member, and sites like ViralHQ offer extra discounts at checkout.

5. How to buy Members on Telegram?

Open the seller website

Choose the amount you need

Enter your group link

Select a payment option

Confirm order and relax

6. What is the best site to buy Telegram Members?

Bulkoid wins because it balances price, quality, and live support better than anyone else.

7. Where is the best place to buy Telegram Members?

Bulkoid is the safest bet thanks to real-looking profiles and super-fast customer care.

8. Is buying Members on Telegram a popular marketing method?

Yes. Group owners use it to spark social proof; when newcomers see busy chats, they stick around and talk.

9. How much does it cost?

50 members – $1

100 – $2

200 – $3

500 – $5

1 000 – $8

2 000 – $15

5 000 – $30

10 000 – $50

25 000 – $100

50 000 – $180

100 000 – $300

1 Million – $2 000

10. How to pay when buying Telegram Members

You can pay with Paypal, Credit Card, Debit Card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Gift Card, Bitcoin, Crypto, USDT, USDC, Ethereum. You can also buy Telegram followers, buy Telegram subscribers, Buy Telegram channel members, Buy Telegram group members, Buy Telegram views and more.

These websites also offer targeted services from the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, India and more.

Conclusion

Give your Telegram group the jump-start it deserves. Pick any of the three trusted sites, grab a package that fits your wallet, and watch fresh faces pop in within hours. Happy chatting!

You can purchase some from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, India, Pakistan and more. You can get as little as 100, 500, 1000, up to 1 Million and pay with Paypal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit Card, Bitcoin, Crypto and more.