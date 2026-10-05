A like is the quickest signal a visitor reads on an Instagram post. Before anyone watches the Reel or reads the caption, they see the number under it.

That is why creators, brands and small businesses buy Instagram likes for the posts they want to push harder. A stronger like count helps a post look active while it is still new. It does not replace good content, and it does not guarantee reach.

The provider matters more than the package. Below are the best sites to buy Instagram likes in 2026, compared on price, delivery speed, like quality and how simple the order is. All prices were checked in October 2026.

The 3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes at a Glance

Site Smallest package 1,000 likes Largest package Delivery starts Stands out for BuzzVoice 100 likes, $2.99 $13.99 50,000 likes Within 30 minutes Instant and Real like types, 30-day refill BuySocialMediaMarketing 50 likes, $1.59 $9.99 50,000 likes Within hours Small test orders, Apple Pay and Google Pay SocialShaft 100 likes, $2.95 $9.95 50,000 likes 5 to 30 minutes Free trial, automatic monthly likes

1. BuzzVoice

Best overall site to buy Instagram likes

BuzzVoice takes the top spot because it tells you exactly what you are buying. Every package comes in two types. Instant Likes are the budget option, from accounts with profile photos, bios and followers. Real Likes come from active Instagram users who post and may engage with your content.

Packages run from 100 likes for $2.99 to 50,000 likes for $349.99, with 1,000 likes at $13.99. Delivery starts within 30 minutes of checkout, and larger orders arrive more gradually.

Why BuzzVoice ranks first:

Instant and Real like types on every package

Likes can be split across several posts or Reels

No Instagram password required, only a public username

30-day refill if delivered likes drop

A 4.96 rating from 693 customer reviews and more than 837,000 orders delivered

The order takes a few minutes. You pick a package, enter your username, select the posts that should receive likes and check out. If you would rather have likes land on every future post, BuzzVoice runs a separate automatic likes plan.

Best for: creators and brands that want to buy real Instagram likes with fast delivery and a refill behind the order.

2. BuySocialMediaMarketing

Best for small test orders and flexible payment

BuySocialMediaMarketing has been trading since 2014 and reports more than 548,200 clients. It is the pick if you want to start small: the smallest package is 50 likes for $1.59, the lowest entry price on this list.

Like BuzzVoice, it sells Instant and Real Instagram likes. Instant likes are the fastest and cheapest. Real likes cost more and come from active users with followers and a posting history.

What stands out:

Packages from 50 to 50,000 likes

1,000 instant likes for $9.99 and 5,000 for $42.99

Refill guarantee on every order

Payment by card, crypto, Apple Pay or Google Pay

Username-only checkout, no password

Delivery starts within hours of checkout rather than minutes, so it is a little slower than the other two sites here. One package can be spread across several posts or Reels, which helps when a whole week of content needs support.

Best for: buyers who want cheap Instagram likes for a first test order, or who prefer to pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

3. SocialShaft

Best for a free trial and a fast start

SocialShaft is the only site on this list that lets you try the service before you pay. It offers a free likes trial, so you can watch the delivery on one of your own posts first.

Paid packages start at 100 likes for $2.95 and go up to 50,000 likes for $329.95, with 1,000 likes at $9.95. SocialShaft says orders start in 5 to 30 minutes, which suits anyone who wants to buy instant Instagram likes for a post that has just gone live.

What stands out:

Free trial before the first order

Delivery starts in 5 to 30 minutes

Likes can be split between posts

No password required

24/7 customer support

Card and Bitcoin payments

SocialShaft also sells automatic monthly likes for people who post often and do not want to reorder each time. It does not offer a separate real-likes tier, which is why it sits third.

Best for: buyers who want to test a service for free and get a quick start on new posts.

How to Choose the Best Place to Buy Instagram Likes

The best place to buy Instagram likes is the one that is clear about what it sells. Check five things before you pay:

No password. A legitimate provider needs only your public username and the posts you choose. Leave any site that asks for your login.

A legitimate provider needs only your public username and the posts you choose. Leave any site that asks for your login. Like types explained. The site should say whether likes come from active users or from basic accounts, and price them separately.

The site should say whether likes come from active users or from basic accounts, and price them separately. Delivery time stated up front. You should know before checkout whether likes start in minutes or hours.

You should know before checkout whether likes start in minutes or hours. A refill or guarantee. Like counts can dip after delivery. A refill period means the provider tops the order back up.

Like counts can dip after delivery. A refill period means the provider tops the order back up. Secure payment and reachable support. Card or wallet checkout over an encrypted page, plus a support contact that answers.

Match the package to the account as well. A post that normally earns 80 likes looks odd with 10,000. Start with a small order, see how it looks next to your usual numbers, and scale from there.

Can You Buy Likes on Instagram Safely?

Yes, you can buy likes on Instagram, and the order itself carries little risk when the provider never touches your login. All three sites above work from a public username and the posts you select.

Keep expectations realistic. Purchased likes add visible engagement to a post. They do not guarantee reach, followers or sales, and they work best in moderation, next to real content and real interaction with your audience.

A few habits keep an order looking natural:

Keep the profile public until delivery is complete

Spread a package across several posts instead of loading one

Choose a like count close to what your best posts already earn

Use real likes for the posts that matter most, such as launches and pinned content

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you buy likes on Instagram?

Choose a provider, pick a package, enter your public Instagram username and select the posts or Reels that should receive the likes. Then pay at checkout. None of the sites in this list asks for a password or an app install.

Can you buy real Instagram likes?

Yes. BuzzVoice and BuySocialMediaMarketing both sell a Real Likes option that comes from active Instagram users, alongside a cheaper Instant option. Real likes cost more, so most buyers keep them for their most important posts.

Where can I buy cheap Instagram likes?

The lowest entry price here is BuySocialMediaMarketing at $1.59 for 50 likes. For 1,000 likes, SocialShaft charges $9.95, BuySocialMediaMarketing $9.99 and BuzzVoice $13.99.

How fast are Instagram likes delivered?

BuzzVoice starts delivery within 30 minutes and SocialShaft within 5 to 30 minutes. BuySocialMediaMarketing starts within hours of checkout. Large packages on any site arrive gradually rather than all at once.

Do purchased likes disappear?

Some can drop over time. BuzzVoice covers this with a 30-day refill, and BuySocialMediaMarketing includes a refill guarantee on every order.

The Bottom Line

If you want one answer, BuzzVoice is the best site to buy Instagram likes in 2026. It offers both instant and real likes, starts delivery within 30 minutes and backs orders with a 30-day refill.

BuySocialMediaMarketing is the better fit for a small first order or wallet payments, and SocialShaft is the one to try if you want a free test before spending anything.

Whichever you choose, start with a modest package, keep posting content worth liking, and treat paid likes as a boost for good posts rather than a substitute for them.