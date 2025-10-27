2026 General Astrological Forecast: Major Planetary Transformations and Historical Insights

This article is an excerpt from the book Complete Horoscope 2026 by Tatiana Borsch.

In 2020, the Age of Aquarius began — a shift I discussed in my earlier forecasts, noting that life would never be the same again. And 2026 marks a major milestone in that ongoing transformation. Another unusual year awaits us. The sky will feature rare, truly unique, and highly significant aspects among the outer planets — Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus. These planets are changing signs: Neptune moves from Pisces into Aries, Pluto from Capricorn into Aquarius, and Uranus from Taurus into Gemini. Saturn provides strong support, shifting from Pisces into Aries as well.

The outer, “slow-moving” planets set the tone for global events on Earth, and astrology bases its forecasts on their configurations.

What does it mean for the world when these outer planets enter new signs? We can draw insights from history, examining what happened in leading countries during past transits, such as Pluto through Aquarius or Neptune through Aries.

Pluto last transited Aquarius from 1777 to 1799.

As the slowest planet in the solar system, Pluto symbolizes relentless transformation and the dismantling of outdated systems. It governs power struggles, the banking sector, and major financial affairs.

United States. From 1775 to 1783, the American Revolutionary War ended Britain’s colonial rule. In 1787, the U.S. Constitution — the nation’s foundational law — was adopted. In 1789, George Washington became the first U.S. President, serving two terms while promoting economic development and cautioning against U.S. involvement in European conflicts.

Broadly speaking, Trump also emphasizes the economy and ending global wars.

France. The French Revolution began in 1789, with key events like demonstrations, clashes, and the storming of the Bastille leading to the execution of Louis XVI on January 21, 1793. The First Republic was established, and a constitution was adopted nine months later.

France remains in near-constant turmoil today. We’ll see what develops as Pluto transits Aquarius.

Poland, 1795. The third and final partition of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth was initiated by Prussia and supported by Austria and Russia. As a sovereign state, Poland disappeared from the map of the world. Prussia annexed the most vital part of the historic Polish lands, including the capital, Warsaw. Russia acquired territories populated mainly by non-Polish people to the east. Austria received the southern Polish territories, including Kraków and Lublin.

Great Britain. From 1775 to 1783, Britain lost its American colonies. In 1782, Ireland gained autonomy, forcing Britain to make concessions.

Russia. This was the era of Catherine the Great, whose reforms elevated Russia to a major power. Seeking better lives, foreigners arrived in large numbers, leading Catherine to create the Pale of Settlement, which restricted the rights of Jews and migrants. Russia annexed Crimea, Belarus, the Northern Black Sea region, Novorossiya, the Azov area, and other territories.

Do you notice similarities with the present day?

This time, Pluto entered Aquarius in 2023 and will remain there until 2044.

No less important, on January 26, 2026, Neptune enters Aries and stays there until 2039. Neptune last transited Aries from 1861 to 1874.

Neptune rules the seas and oceans. In positive aspects, it governs medicine, religion, ideology, creativity in all forms, and platonic love. In challenging aspects, it brings fanaticism, delusions, hidden intrigues, floods, earthquakes, and it also oversees narcotics and alcohol.

United States: The Civil War (1861–1865) between North and South, with its core ideology of abolishing slavery.

France: The Paris Commune in 1871 attempted to establish a socialist state. The Franco-Prussian War (1870–1871) led to the fall of France’s Second Empire and the creation of the German Empire.

Russian Empire: The period of the Great Reforms, including the abolition of serfdom, spurred significant economic growth and the emergence of revolutionary-democratic movements.

Of course, planetary patterns never repeat exactly, but there should be broad parallels. I would argue that the outer planets’ influence is even stronger now, as they form interconnections — mostly favorable ones — suggesting that upcoming changes will be more positive.

2026 Politics and the Economy

The cycles of the outer planets signal profound shifts and sweeping changes in the global political landscape, as well as in economic and banking systems. A multipolar world will emerge more rapidly, leading to a redistribution of resources across the international system.

More countries will conduct transactions in their national currencies, gradually diminishing the dollar’s dominance. Efforts to create a BRICS currency — slow so far — may gain momentum.

The digitization of money will accelerate. Digital currencies, especially Bitcoin, will see rising demand and prices. Other cryptocurrencies may strengthen, and new ones could emerge. This falls under Pluto’s domain: the planet of transformation that also rules banks and global finance.

Despite efforts to transition to alternative energy, the global oil and gas market will remain dominant in 2026.

Jupiter in Cancer highlights real estate — a trend that began in mid-2025 and will last until mid-2026. For many, this may take shape through property purchases or renovations. Yet this influence can also trigger excessive spending, raising the risk of an overheated market; prices for apartments, and especially houses, may later stabilize or even decline.

Jupiter in Cancer is also linked to agriculture and healthcare, where we may see significant progress. Family values may shine brightly for many, and numerous households will welcome new family members.

In mid-2026, Jupiter enters Leo, shifting attention toward the arts, education, tourism, entertainment (such as film and music), and major sporting events.

Lavish lifestyles will attract more notice, giving luxury a revival. In economics, flashy, attention-grabbing projects will be in vogue, even if they’re impractical.

Excessive spending could lead to budget issues and inflation. Leo rules speculation and gold, so gold prices may surge sharply. Jupiter’s expansiveness in Leo might inflate market bubbles.

In politics, charismatic, strong leaders will gain popularity, and populism could rise, heightening risks of ego-driven conflicts and authoritarian tendencies. Politics may become more theatrical, emphasizing public spectacles, festivals, and cultural events. This could enhance patriotism but also increase polarization through exaggerated self-assertion and national pride.

Issues related to children, education, and the arts will come to the forefront.

United States. The U.S. will face economic challenges, but Trump and his team may achieve successes, possibly through increased government spending.

When Trump states that “the U.S. will no longer export democracy through wars around the world,” he means it. With his Moon in optimistic Sagittarius, his chart indicates that war, bloodshed, and destruction truly burden him. He prioritizes trade, communication, and profit. He may genuinely aim to end all wars, but fierce Democratic opposition will hinder full realization. Interethnic tensions and migration could become significant issues.

Domestic political standoffs will persist, deepening social divides. A return to traditional values will resonate with many.

U.S.–Russia relations may improve modestly. Relations with China will be more confrontational, but Trump will negotiate; after initial bold actions, his approach to China may soften.

Natural disasters could present major challenges: tornadoes, floods, and wildfires may cause extensive damage.

Europe will experience political upheavals (a familiar pattern), with economic issues taking priority. Europe’s decline began in 2022 and will be difficult to reverse; a major revival in 2026 seems unlikely.

Protest movements will intensify, widening the gap between citizens and politicians — a key factor in escalating crises. Most Europeans oppose continuing the war, focusing instead on economic and migration concerns.

In the United Kingdom, political activity will increase, along with nationalist and right-leaning movements. The issue of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland may resurface strongly.

Russia in 2026 will start rebuilding relations with countries where ties were previously broken. Many governments will need to acknowledge Russia’s growing influence, while cooperation benefits all sides. Opponents will attempt to undermine this expansion, but halting it will prove challenging.

Russia will advance in self-sufficiency for high technology, banking, engineering, and food production. Its economy will grow, supporting the restoration of new territories damaged by the war.

Russia’s alignment with China and India will continue to deepen in 2026.

Ukraine

The war is approaching its conclusion, with signs evident in the second half of 2025. In 2026, sporadic clashes may occur, but large-scale battles are unlikely. Peace will be negotiated on Russia’s terms; Europe may resist, but it likely lacks the resources for extended conflict — though military aid and preparations will continue.

Ukraine’s astrological chart indicates partition, severe financial difficulties, and ongoing emigration. No improvements are foreseen for the next three to four years; revival may begin only in 2028–2029. Zelensky will likely flee once the front collapses — possibly as early as the second half of 2025. (This book is going to press in the second half of 2025, and I’m writing in May.) Even now, in May 2025, Zelensky and his team may be planning escape routes. Despite wartime fortunes, his prospects are dim. Western allies, despite their rhetoric, will ultimately abandon Ukraine.

Middle East

In 2026, Israel will prioritize rebuilding territories and receive substantial U.S. aid. However, anti-Israel sentiment may grow in the region. This could be understated in 2026 but lead to major challenges around 2029. Gained territories might be lost, partly because the U.S. and West may no longer provide the same level of support.

Religion

Neptune governs all religious denominations, and its entry into assertive Aries signals potential religious conflicts. We may witness increased aggression from radical Islamists aiming to impose their beliefs globally. Resistance will emerge, but in Europe, it might be limited. Migration policies may tighten as societies become less tolerant of large migrant inflows who often struggle — or refuse — to adapt to local norms.

Science

A genuine scientific breakthrough is on the horizon. The outer-planet alignments mark a unique era for research and innovation. In the coming years, we could see major discoveries, new technologies, and broad automation of labor.

Artificial intelligence will perform marvels — but that’s part of the challenge. Humans and technology will increasingly merge. Whether this is the best direction is debatable. As AI progresses, the human brain does less work. The more people neglect their innate abilities, the more they depend on machines, becoming helpless without them. In 2026, we’ll get a preview of this future, with its advantages and drawbacks.

Medicine

Medicine will advance swiftly in 2026, aided by Neptune and its positive aspects to other outer planets. New technologies and drugs will emerge. Diseases once considered incurable may become treatable. Healthy living will gain popularity, with more people cutting back on meat and opting for plant-based proteins.

Education

Uranus in Gemini could revolutionize education entirely. Predicting the exact form is difficult, but over Uranus’s seven-year transit through Gemini, radical reforms are certain. Education might become more tech-driven, yet its humanistic elements could erode.

Culture

Culture will thrive in 2026, modernizing and refining itself while drawing on traditions and classic forms. This reflects the rare Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries. Perhaps these trends will harmoniously blend, as if by magic. Expect outstanding films, impressive theater productions, and the rise of talented new writers, poets, and directors.

Nature

Nature may deliver unwelcome surprises. Earthquakes — potentially devastating ones — are possible in seismically active areas. Volcanic activity that increased globally in 2025 will continue into 2026. The Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries could trigger massive wildfires and extensive flooding. Pluto in Aquarius also holds potential for extremes — recall the destruction of Pompeii in October 79 CE, when Pluto was in a similar position in Aquarius. Many such examples exist from later transits, but that’s a subject for a separate, in-depth article.

The world is renewing itself. This has always been the case — and it remains true today.