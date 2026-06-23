1994 vs 2026: How Will the World Cup Be Different?

The World Cup returns to North America for the first time since 1994, when the United States hosted the tournament and shattered every attendance record in the competition’s history. With World Cup 2026 betting markets already reflecting the scale of what is to come, the similarities between the two editions are striking, but the differences are even more revealing. Here is a look at how the tournament has changed in the 32 years since Brazil lifted the trophy at the Rose Bowl.

The size of the tournament

The most fundamental difference between 1994 and 2026 is the scale. In 1994, 24 nations competed across 52 matches over nine venues in the United States alone. In 2026, 48 nations will play 104 matches across 16 venues spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it by far the largest World Cup in the competition’s history.

The expanded format introduces a new round of 32, meaning every team that qualifies from the group stage now faces an additional knockout match before the quarter-finals. That extra game adds physical and psychological demand to every squad and rewards depth of quality across a 26-man roster in a way that previous tournaments did not.

The host nations

In 1994, the United States hosted a controversial decision at the time, given the country’s relative lack of soccer culture. The tournament silenced most skeptics, drawing 3.587 million spectators across 52 matches, a total attendance record that has stood for 32 years and is expected to be broken in 2026 for the first time.

The 2026 edition spreads that responsibility across three nations. Mexico co-hosts for the third time, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. Canada hosts its first-ever World Cup matches. The spread of venues from Vancouver and Toronto in Canada to Guadalajara and Mexico City in Mexico, and to 11 cities across the United States, gives the tournament a genuinely continental character that 1994 could not provide.

The venues

The nine venues used in 1994 were almost exclusively large American football stadiums, several of which no longer exist. Giants Stadium in New Jersey, Stanford Stadium in California, and the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, which hosted the first-ever indoor World Cup matches on natural grass, have all since been demolished or replaced.

Their successors form the core of the 2026 venue list. MetLife Stadium, built on the site of the old Giants Stadium, will host the final. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles replaces the Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 final in front of 94,194 spectators, still the largest crowd ever to attend a World Cup final. The overall capacity available in 2026 is considerably larger, which is why total attendance records are expected to fall.

The football

The 1994 tournament introduced several rule changes designed to encourage attacking play after the 1990 World Cup in Italy produced the lowest goals-per-game average in the competition’s history. The backpass rule, prohibiting goalkeepers from handling deliberate passes from teammates, was enforced for the first time, and three points for a win replaced two in the group stage.

The 1994 tournament produced 141 goals across 52 matches, an average of 2.71 per game, a modest improvement on 1990. The 2026 edition, with 104 matches and squads built for a physically demanding seven-game campaign, is expected to produce a significantly higher volume of goals simply by virtue of the additional fixtures.

The World Cup in 2026

Perhaps the biggest difference between 1994 and 2026 lies in the sport’s global profile. In 1994, Major League Soccer did not yet exist, having been created in part as a condition for the United States hosting the tournament. 32 years later, MLS has 30 clubs, the United States and Canada are genuine footballing nations rather than curious hosts, and the World Cup arrives in North America at a moment of genuine domestic enthusiasm rather than polite novelty.

Much of that cultural shift can be traced to the arrival of iconic players who chose America as their stage. David Beckham’s move to LA Galaxy in 2007 began a trend that transformed the league’s profile, attracting global attention and demonstrating that the world’s biggest names were willing to bring their talents to North American football. Beckham has since built on that legacy by founding Inter Miami, the club that Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, currently calls home.

That journey from Beckham’s arrival in Los Angeles to Messi playing his football in Florida represents one of the most remarkable shifts in the sport’s global geography. The World Cup Predictor models for 2026 reflect a tournament arriving in a country that has spent 32 years building towards this moment, and the sport it finds there looks nothing like the one it left behind in 1994.